Raphael Varane expresses concerns about demands on players' health

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has expressed his concerns about the physical toll that the football calendar is taking on players. Varane, who joined United from Real Madrid, has won multiple Champions League titles and a World Cup with France.
Despite his success, Varane has only played a limited number of games this season due to the demanding schedule. He believes that the constant demands of football are leading to a decrease in experienced players in the Premier League.
Manchester United's Raphael Varane ruled out with muscle injuryManchester United's defence will be without Raphael Varane for the next few weeks due to a muscle injury. The team has been plagued by fitness issues throughout the season, with injuries to Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof. Varane and Jonny Evans were also absent from the squad for the recent draw with Liverpool. Both players will miss the upcoming game against Bournemouth, with Varane expected to return next month. United currently sits sixth in the Premier League, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.
