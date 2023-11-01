Ransomware crooks SIM swap medical research biz exec, threaten to leak stolen data

Those boasts have since vanished from the dark-web site, and we have good reason to believe the aforementioned alleged interaction never actually occurred. All the leak site says now is:"Advarra must reach out within 24 hours, or this will post will reflect the exfiltrated data in its entirety."

The gang earlier warned:"This is their last chance to reach out to us before we leak the data. Patients from clinical research studies are also affected."today:"An Advarra colleague was the victim of a compromise of their phone number. The intruder used this to access some of the employee’s accounts, including LinkedIn, as well as their work account."We have taken containment actions to prevent further access and are investigating with third-party cyber experts.

Importantly, we have no evidence that the Advarra systems and products that clients use to interface with us were compromised or accessed. At this time, our business operations have not been disrupted as a result of this activity and we continue to operate as normal. In addition, we continue to take steps to enhance the overall security of our systems in line with industry best practices.Thwarted ransomware raid targeting WS_FTP servers demanded just 0. headtopics.com

Word of the alleged attack on Advarra comes just days after Alphv criminals leaked 8.6TB worth of data from another US healthcare organization. Morrison Community Hospital in Illinois was posted by the group on October 13 and like Advarra, reportedly refused to negotiate with the group.

Some ransomware groups have historically been known to operate with a claimed degree of morality. Attacks on hospitals, for example,Healthcare organizations have long been a prime target for cybercriminals due to the sensitive nature of the data they hold and the likelihood they have insurance. But according to the latest data from Sophos, the number of attacks targeting the sector headtopics.com

