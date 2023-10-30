Rangers vs Hearts penalty flashpoint gets Dermot Gallagher Ref Watch treatment

Rangers completed a stunning late comeback win over Hearts to cut the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership to five points after it looked like they'd fall further behind despite Brendan Rodgers' men dropping points at Easter Road against Hibs on Saturday afternoon following a goalless draw.
Lawrence Shankland had headed Hearts ahead in Glasgow with less than five minutes on the clock as he got above Ridvan Yilmaz to send his effort beyond Jack Butland and shock the home crowd early on. Todd Cantwell was then brought down in the final act of the first half as Philippe Clement's men were handed the perfect chance to level but skipper James Tavernier struck the post with Zander Clark beaten as he dived in the opposite direction.
Steven Naismith's side continued to defend brilliantly and looked to be set to claim a massive result in the dress rehearsal for this coming weekend's Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Now former English Premier League whistler Gallagher has given his professional view on the situation. Speaking on his Ref Watch segment on Sky Sports, he delivered his opinion on the VAR penalty award : "Back post isn't it. Sees him pull the shirt and holds onto it. Alerts the referee and he goes and looks and gives a penalty.
