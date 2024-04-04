Rangers under pressure as they face Celtic in crucial league match

The pressure is on for Rangers as they face Celtic in a crucial league match . A win would put them in a strong position to win the Scottish title, while a loss would lead to backlash from the home crowd.

Manager Philippe Clement may opt for an experienced starting lineup.

