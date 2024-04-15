Rangers under pressure after shock loss to Ross County

The Ibrox team's shock loss to Ross County means Celtic still lead the Premiership by four points. Philippe Clement’s team have been savaged after being hopeless in the Highlands with the Hotline flooded.

Stephen Johnstone, Ardentinny, said: “Ding Dong, the title's gone as Rangers go AWOL in Dingwall.” Robert Swann, Larne, added: “As Bob Dylan predicted: It’s all over now baby blue.” Neil Renton, Leith, said: “After apparently winning the league after the 3-3 draw with Celtic, how come they’re now in second place? Their arrogance will be their downfall.”

It’s not all positivity in the Celtic support, though, as David Bryce, Troon, said: “The game versus St Mirren summed their season up, utterly woeful first-half and good second-half. Alistair Johnston is driving Celtic towards the title, he is top drawer. Our wingers are dire and a real worry.”

