Rangers' Trip to Dundee for Scottish Premiership Fixture in Jeopardy Again

Early weather forecasts for Rangers ' trip to Dundee for a third attempt at playing their Scottish Premiership fixture make for grim reading. The match at Dens Park was called off before the international break due to a waterlogged pitch and re-arranged for April 10. The park passed an inspection ahead Dundee 's game against Motherwell, but inclement weather after that match once again put the pitch in question.
The pitch was initially declared playable in a morning inspection but, with further rain forecast, a second inspection was ordered for 3.30pm. Referee Don Robertson decided the pitch was unplayable and the game could not go ahead, but as things stand there is currently rain forecast for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and April 17, the day of the game. The Ibrox club said: "The negligence and unprofessionalism demonstrated by Dundee Football Club, where they have repeatedly breached SPFL rules, continues to have a damaging effect on the top professional league in the country. Viewing figures were recorded for a match in the same competition, and this evening’s game due to be televised again by Sky Sports, this episode is deeply embarrassing and has also been eminently avoidable." Rangers expects the SPFL to take proportionate and decisive action in accordance with its rules, and the club will continue to make representations to them in the strongest possible manner. The club has been repeatedly putting forward solutions to the SPFL, which have not been taken up
Rangers Dundee Scottish Premiership Fixture Weather Pitch Postponement SPFL Rules Action
Scottish Premiership: Five games on amid Dundee pitch controversyWatch or listen to Sportsound Open All Mics, watch Sportscene results, and follow live text updates of Saturday's SPFL matches.
