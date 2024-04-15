Rangers suffer disappointing defeat to Ross County

Rangers captain James Tavernier has confessed it was a"very disappointing performance from everybody" after witnessing Ross County record their first ever victory over his side - and dealt a severely damaging blow to their Scottish Premiership title ambitions .

However, that chance was scuppered when Ross County hit three second half goals without reply before Tavernier himself netted a late consolation from the penalty spot. "It's a very disappointing performance from everybody. But there's six games to play and we'll obviously be fully focused on Wednesday now."The warning signs were there during the first 45 minutes, and Tavernier admitted the Rangers squad were told by manager Philippe Clement at the interval that Ross County could cause an upset, and to drive higher standards if they wanted to hold onto maximum points.

"We've got six games to play and we've obviously got to step it up now for Wednesday and the remainder of the season."It was a damaging blow for Rangers, however Tavernier refused to get caught up in any title race talk at this stage. "Today's obviously really disappointing. It was the performance levels that were really poor and we've got to hold our hands up as a team and really give a performance that we all put in during the week and give the fans a performance but it wasn't there today."We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories.

Rangers James Tavernier Ross County Defeat Scottish Premiership Title Ambitions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rangers told Ross County defeat gives 'bad feeling' with pressure on at DundeePhilippe Clement and his troops suffered a shock defeat in Dingwall to deliver another big twist in the title fight with Celtic.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Philippe Clement: Rangers lost focus at Ross County after 'strange preparation'Rangers manager Philippe Clement said his club lost focus this week after 'really strange preparation' culminated in a 3-2 defeat at Ross County.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Philippe Clement feels Hotline fury as Rangers fans fume over Ross County defeatMichael Gannon manned the phone after a dramatic afternoon in the Highlands as the title race took another huge twist

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Ross County Deals Rangers a Blow in Title RaceRoss County's victory over Rangers has shifted the title race in favor of Celtic, leading to scathing assessments of Rangers' performance.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Rangers fans fume at Cyriel Dessers as ‘infuriating’ footage emerges from Ross County defeatThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Clement claims Rangers lacked urgency in shock Ross County defeatRangers manager Philippe Clement has suggested his teams preparations were disrupted ahead of today's defeat at Ross County, but refused to make…

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »