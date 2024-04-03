Rangers Playmaker Cantwell Opens Up About Being Substituted in Europa League Game

Todd Cantwell has spoken for the first time about being substituted in the first half of the Europa League game against Aris Limassol this season and revealed that he held talks with Rangers manager Philippe Clement about the “tough moment” afterwards. However, the playmaker stressed that he has no difficulties parking his “ego” and putting the team first and emphasised that he has a strong relationship with as well as the utmost respect for Clement ahead of the Celtic game on Sunday.
The Englishman was hooked by his Belgian coach nine minutes before half-time and replaced by young winger Ross McCausland in the Group C encounter with Aris at Ibrox back in Novembe
