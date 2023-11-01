Rangers player ratings v Dundee as Danilo shines and Sam Lammers gets huge goal

It was a evening of delays at Dens after traffic congestion and pyro in the stands meant the football never stopped until 10.43pm. When it finally got back going Rangers took no time at all to fire themselves in front. Leon Balogun - handed a rare start - strolled forward into the Dundee half. His pass found Danilo in space whose shot was parried by Trevor Carson but Ryan Jack made sure of the rebound to strike.

READ MORE: Lawrence Shankland Rangers and Celtic pundit transfer talk continues as Hearts skipper lauded by duo Sub Cyriel Dessers then added a fourth after he was played through and smashed home a confident finish to make it four. A late VAR call awarded Rangers a penalty and James Tavernier stepped up to put away the spot kick. Here is how we rated Rangers in an emphatic night on Tayside

Connor Goldson - 7 Comfortable night alongside another centre back partner of the season. Carried out his job well. Ridvan Yilmaz - 6 Enjoying a spell of games under Clement as Borna Barisic returns from injury. Comfortable on the ball and going forward but lacking a physical presence. Beaten too easy at times. headtopics.com

John Lundstram - 7 Strong in the tackle and cleaned up in the midfield battle. An industrious worker that is key to the higher tempo that Clement demands. Sam Lammers - 7 Surprised many with inclusion in the starting line up after another lacklustre display against Hearts. It looked like it would be another night of 'what ifs' before he stepped up with a stunning strike. The big Dutchman latched onto the ball shifted onto his left before lashing home a fine finish.

Scott Wright - 7 Enjoying a new lease of life under Clement after staring at the exit door in the summer. Pace and drive troubled Dundee all night. Quite a remarkable comeback.

