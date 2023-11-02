The Rangers bus found itself stuck in a standstill but the wheels on the Philippe Clement Express continue to go round and round.

But goals from Ryan Jack and Danilo steered them in the right direction before the much-maligned Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers got in on the action as James Tavernier's stoppage-time penalty wrapped up a commanding win. It's now nine points from nine with their Belgian boss in the driver's seat and Rangers can look forward to Sunday's Viaplay Cup semi-final, knowing victory there will put them on course for the first trophy of the season.

Only once police bosses were satisfied it was safe to resume did play get underway. But alarm bells were soon ringing again, this time for Tony Docherty's team. The Premiership new boys have won just one of their last six games and now find themselves sliding down from fifth to ninth as realities in the top flight begin to bite. Despite Storm Ciaran's best attempts, the Dens pitch was passed playable after withstanding the worst of the downpours that had battered the country. headtopics.com

The hosts ended a five-game winless streak against Livingston but that didn't stop Docherty changing up his side as he recalled Ricki Laimie, Scott Tiffoney and Amadou Bakayoko. After the long delay, the teams had barely been on the pitch for two minutes when referee Kevin Clancy was ordered by cops to take them back off again as a sea of crimson flames erupted from the away end in the Bob Shankly Stand.

They sent out a warning when Abdallah Sima slid just wide - but Dundee failed to heed it. Balogun was making just his third appearance of the season but didn't look too rusty as he fired a pass to Danilo a minute later. The Brazilian's shot was spilled by Carson but Jack was on hand to gobble up the rebound. It was just the start Clement would have been hoping for after all the carry on. headtopics.com

