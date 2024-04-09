Rangers Manager Defends Fabio Silva Against Diving Accusations

Philippe Clement has dismissed claims that Rangers forward Fabio Silva is a diver and aimed a thinly-veiled swipe at Celtic great and Sky Sports co-commentator Chris Sutton by accusing Scottish Sutton was working for the satellite broadcaster during the Old Firm match at Ibrox on Sunday and he savaged Silva when the Portuguese forward won a penalty in the second-half following a foul by Alistair Johnston.
The £30m Wolves loanee, who was making his debut in the world-famous fixture, has been heavily criticised by supporters of both Glasgow clubs since the 3-3 draw in Govan for his over-the-top reaction to several challenges. Clement admitted that he had spoken to Silva about certain aspects of his conduct in the wake of the derby – but he also launched an impassioned defence of his player and suggested that the flak which has flown in the former Porto kid’s direction has been partially motivated by personal allegiances. He also revealed the 21-year-old had been left with stud marks on his legs as a result of the physical treatment which he received from Brendan Rodgers’ charges during the course of the cinch Premiership match at the weeken
