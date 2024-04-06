Rangers Icon Kris Boyd Labels Clash Against Celtic as Must-Win

Rangers icon and Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd has delivered a rallying cry, labelling the clash against Celtic as a "must-win" for Steven Gerrard 's side. While the Rangers camp may refrain from officially branding the encounter as such, minced no words as he emphasized the significance of securing a victory over their arch-rivals. "Nobody at Rangers will label tomorrow’s Old Firm derby as a ‘must win’ for them.

But I will," declared Boyd in his Scottish Sun column, setting the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested battle at Ibrox Stadium. "Philippe Clement ’s side HAVE to beat Celtic. It’s strictly correct to say nothing will be decided for Gers at Ibrox, win, lose or draw. And I’m not saying it would be impossible for Rangers to clinch the league if they don’t win. But any dropped points and it’s advantage Celtic in the title race

