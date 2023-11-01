Rangers hammer Dundee in twice-delayed contest

Phillipe Clement continued his unbeaten start as Rangers manager with a dominant Scottish Premiership victory at Dundee in a game which started 45 minutes late and was then halted after flares were set off in the away end.

When play did resume 15 minutes later, Ryan Jack stabbed Rangers into an early lead after goalkeeper Trevor Carson spilled Danilo's shot across his own goal. Sam Lammers - who had gone 16 games without scoring - shifted the ball onto his left foot and smashed the ball into the net via the crossbar.

But the referee did not halt play and Rangers countered up the pitch, playing in Dessers who tucked the ball past Carson. Danilo in particular looks like he is warming to Scottish football after a slow start, showing sharp movement in the box and eventually finding a good finish as well. headtopics.com

As for Dundee, Carson's error put them on the back foot immediately which is exactly what teams want to avoid against the Old Firm. The attitude was good and they kept going, but in the second half it became a struggle. Still, this is only their third league defeat and the others came against Celtic and third-place St Mirren.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCMOTD »

Dundee vs Rangers team news as Philippe Clement names starting XIPhilippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI to take on Dundee this evening. Read more ⮕

Dundee vs Rangers new kick-off time revealed after traffic delayDundee vs Rangers new kick-off time revealed as clash rescheduled due to traffic. Read more ⮕

Dundee vs Rangers delayed as Ibrox club issue update to fansDundee vs Rangers is set to be delayed, it has been confirmed. Read more ⮕

Dundee vs Rangers LIVE score and goal updates from the Premiership clash at Dens ParkIt's game on despite the torrential Tayside rain as Philippe Clement faces his first domestic away game since taking charge at Ibrox. Read more ⮕

Rangers game v Dundee stopped after two minutes after fire alarm 'triggered'A huge display of flares from the away fans marred the opening few minutes of the game as Kevin Clancy ordered the players to leave the park Read more ⮕

Dundee v Rangers clash halted after visiting fans pyro show sets off fire alarmThe game had already been put on hold until 8.30pm due to travel issues for supporters. Read more ⮕