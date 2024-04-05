Rangers' Goldson confident of ending winless streak against Celtic

Connor Goldson insists rejuvenated Rangers are ready to end a miserable run of just one win in nine games against Celtic . The Light Blues have managed a solitary victory over their fierce rivals in the last two seasons and even that was a dead rubber at Ibrox towards the end of last season. The last meaningful win came just under TWO YEARS ago when Giovanni van Bronckhorst masterminded a 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops.
Defender Goldson reckons Philippe Clement has now instilled a strong mentality in the side that can claim victory at Ibrox on Sunday to move two points clear of Celtic at the Scottish Premiership summit with a game in hand. “I can’t put my finger on it. Every game is different," he said. "Some tight, some not. The games come down to moments and we have to take ours.” Asked if Gers are you ready to change that record on Sunday he smiled: “Yeah, of course. I hope so, yeah. “It’s been strong (the mentality
