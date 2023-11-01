Rangers game v Dundee stopped after two minutes after fire alarm 'triggered'

Rangers' game against Dundee has been stopped after two minutes amid a huge pyrotechnic display by the away support.

The delay hit Dens fixture had already been pushed back to 8.30pm due to 'severe traffic congestion' around the city of discovery. But as the game kicked off 45 minutes late, flares were lit in the away end. Police called over referee Kevin Clancy during chaotic scenes before the man in the middle ordered the players and staff down the tunnel.

Images showed Philippe Clement and Tony Docherty spoken to as the game was paused with smoke billowing onto the pitch at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens. It means more delays as Rangers looked to follow up their positive win against Hearts on Sunday. It is understood that the pyro display triggered fire alarms at the stadium. headtopics.com

READ MORE : Philippe Clement and Danilo Rangers connection goes back YEARS after holding previous transfer interest

Dundee vs Rangers live stream, Ppv and kick off details for Dens Park clashPhilippe Clement faces his first domestic away game as Rangers manager and takes on a vibrant Dundee side. Read more ⮕

Dundee vs Rangers: Stream, kick-off time, team news and TV channelRangers will be looking to continue their current form under Philippe Clement when they head to the City of Discovery to take on Dundee this week. Read more ⮕

Danilo and Souttar start in 4-3-3: Rangers predicted XI v DundeeThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

Raskin ruled out of Rangers' match against DundeeBelgian youth international, Raskin, will not be playing in Rangers' upcoming match against Dundee due to an ankle injury. Manager Clement hopes it is a short-term setback. Read more ⮕

Rangers Manager Dealt Injury Blow Ahead of Dundee TripRangers manager Philippe Clement faces further injury setbacks as Nico Raskin and John Souttar are ruled out of the upcoming match against Dundee. The team is hoping for a short-term absence for Raskin, while Souttar's issue will keep him out of the game. Despite the setbacks, the team is focused on their upcoming matches and aiming for a place in the Viaplay Cup final. Read more ⮕

Rangers face injury crisis ahead of Dundee clashRangers manager Philippe Clement is dealing with an unprecedented injury crisis as his team prepares to face Dundee. Despite recent victories, Clement's side is struggling with multiple key players sidelined due to injuries. The manager is hopeful for the return of some players but acknowledges the challenges ahead. Read more ⮕