Rangers fans ignite flares at Dens Park despite Scottish pyrotechnics law

FURTHER proof that the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act which MSPs at Holyrood passed last year is not worth the paper it is written on came at Dens Park on Wednesday evening when Rangers ultras decided to have an impromptu pre-Guy Fawkes Night display

. There were around two dozen red flares ignited in the Bob Shankly Stand shortly after the cinch Premiership game between Dundee and their Glasgow rivals, which had already been delayed because the visitors were held up in traffic, kicked off. Fire alarms were triggered, police took control of the stadium, the match was held up further and referee Kevin Clancy walked both sets of players off the pitch until the air had cleared and the situation had stabilised.had pushed our elected representatives for – which gives them the power to “act on intelligence” and search anyone they feel may be carrying a pyrotechnic device outside of a football ground without warrant – has been utterly ineffectual. Act on intelligence? Anyone with £5 in their bank account can go online on their smart phone and order a smoke grenade or a strobe off a dodgy website which will drop through their letterbox a couple of days late

