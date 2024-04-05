Rangers fan's dad asks for tribute at Old Firm clash

The devastated dad of a Rangers fan has asked fellow Gers supporters to pay tribute to his son at this weekend's Old Firm clash at Ibrox Stadium . Dad-of-five Ben Sutherland died suddenly at home, aged 35, last month. Now, his family and friends want to arrange a minute applause for him at the Celtic and Rangers game on Sunday, April 7. Ben, who suffered from sleep apnea, leaves behind five children; Keyleigh, 18, Morgan, 15, Drake, 8, and twins Hannah and Jackson, aged 7.

The popular Gers fan had his own business, Kustom Wraps, providing adhesive vinyl for kitchen worktops and units, the Daily Record reports. His grieving father Rab Sutherland, 58, said he could not get a hold of Ben on the phone on the morning of his death and went around to his house in Bathgate on March 5

Rangers Fan Tribute Old Firm Clash Ibrox Stadium

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rangers get go-ahead for Old Firm booze marquee ahead of Celtic clash at IbroxThe occasional alcohol licence was granted at a meeting in Glasgow today.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Heartbroken Dad Asks Rangers Fans to Pay Tribute to Son at Old Firm ClashA heartbroken dad is asking Rangers fans to pay tribute to his son at this weekend's Old Firm clash at Ibrox Stadium. Ben Sutherland, 35, passed away suddenly at his home in Bathgate, West Lothian on March 5. His family and friends want to arrange a minute applause for him at the Celtic and Rangers game on Sunday, April 7.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Rangers vs Celtic: Who should start the Scottish Premiership Old Firm clash?Rangers and Celtic clash on Sunday with the Scottish Premiership title race set to go to the wire, but who should start at Ibrox?

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Rangers pub The Bristol Bar make 'important announcement' ahead of Old Firm gameThe Bristol Bar, on Duke Street, have shared information on how fans could get tickets to watch the game from their boozer as the Old Firm rivals go head to head in a Scottish Premiership clash.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Ex-Rangers captain: Old Firm referee appointment irrelevant to playersBarry Ferguson believes the appointment of referee John Beaton won't mean anything to Celtic and Rangers players come Sunday afternoon.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Rangers winger bemoans 'roll of dice' decisions and makes Old Firm vowRangers winger Scott Wright has bemoaned the “roll of the dice” nature of refereeing decisions in Scottish football – and made an Old Firm vow.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »