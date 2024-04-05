Rangers fan's dad asks for tribute at Old Firm clash

The devastated dad of a Rangers fan has asked fellow Gers supporters to pay tribute to his son at this weekend's Old Firm clash at Ibrox Stadium . Dad-of-five Ben Sutherland died suddenly at home, aged 35, last month. Now, his family and friends want to arrange a minute applause for him at the Celtic and Rangers game on Sunday, April 7. Ben, who suffered from sleep apnea, leaves behind five children; Keyleigh, 18, Morgan, 15, Drake, 8, and twins Hannah and Jackson, aged 7.
The popular Gers fan had his own business, Kustom Wraps, providing adhesive vinyl for kitchen worktops and units, the Daily Record reports. His grieving father Rab Sutherland, 58, said he could not get a hold of Ben on the phone on the morning of his death and went around to his house in Bathgate on March 5
