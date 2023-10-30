Rangers Comeback with Last-Minute Penalties

Rangers went from slipping eight points behind Celtic to cutting the gap to five in the space of three injury times minutes on Sunday. Who says Philippe Clement doesn’t have a magic wand?
Gers fans on the Hotline have certainly been energised by the new boss. But the award of two spot kicks to the Light Blues in the last gasp 2-1 win over Hearts left others flat. John Bruce emailed: “After a frustrating 90 minutes, Rangers came on to a game to beat Hearts. Under Clement Rangers have now clawed back the lead to five points.
Robert Livingstone, Palm Beach, said: “Their league chances looked gone for a burton but never-say-die Rangers dug deep to come back from the dead and take what literally could be league-saving points. Hearts played well, Lawrence Shankland's all round play was excellent. He’s a good goalscorer who should've in a light blue jumper years ago still is a player of exceptional quality. headtopics.com
The award of a second penalty in the 90th minute from which James Tavernier equalised was no doubt a massive turning point in the game. And Steve McSherry, Uddingston, blasted: “So Rangers get two penalties in the one game. When they missed the first one I said that they will get another as without the refs and the VARs they would be mid-table at best. I know other clubs feel that they always get a penalty when they are struggling and this proves it.”
Francis Aitken emailed: “I can’t believe that the referees haven’t been called to account over decisions. Sunday’s at Ibrox were a disgrace to our football heritage. Two penalties, the first one missed, so give them another one as Hearts are winning and keep the game going until Rangers score. It’s a total disgrace.” headtopics.com
