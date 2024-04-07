Rangers CEO Breaks Silence on New Agreement for Away Allocations in Celtic Matches

Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove has finally broken his silence on the new agreement to see European-style away allocations for matches against Celtic . Last week, the SPFL confirmed away fans will return to matches between Rangers and Celtic from next season after an agreement was reached in talks. Both clubs have agreed to a five percent allocation for away supporters at Celtic Park and Ibrox for derby matches.

The agreement does not cover the matches between the clubs this season, which will still see zero away supporters. Bisgrove has revealed his belief that the return of away fans for the derby fixtures is the right decision but stated he would never consider a return to a full Broomloan Stand allocation for matches against Celtic.In the Rangers vs Celtic matchday programme, Bisgrove wrote:"This week, the SPFL announced that next season Celtic will receive a five per cent European style allocation for the fixture at Ibrox and we shall receive a five per cent allocation of Parkhead. "We recognise that some supporters will be frustrated and impacted, but we as a club consistently believe away fans should be present at all games. "Those who have been disrupted by this will receive priority access to next season's Old Firm matches and have been contacted directly by the club. "This topic will be part of my next CEO forum which will take place on April 16 at Edmiston House, but as a club we believe this move is ultimately the best decisio

