Rangers boss unhappy with rescheduled match

The Belgian boss insists his players will have just one day off from training or playing this month as they contend with a busy schedule. They were meant to play at Dens Park against Dundee last night, however, the match was called off for a second time due to a waterlogged pitch. This has been rescheduled for next week on Wednesday, April 17 - just days before Rangers then take on Hearts for a place in the Scottish Cup final.

Clement claims this sees his team facing a disadvantage in terms of their preparations ahead of the showpiece event at Hampden. And because of the need to change the first team training regime to accommodate next week's extra game, Rangers' stars will be afforded only one day off this month as they fight it out in the Premiership title race and for Scottish Cup glory."We were ready to play, we prepared everything to play," said Clement. "Players had the treatment and we had the pre-match meeting like we always do. We were together in the hotel prepared on three points. "Playing in the Premiership, the top league, with viewing records being set at the weekend and three days later we have something really bad for the image of the game. It could have been avoided by playing somewhere else. "We were even prepared to play today if Wednesday was not possible, we offered that option.

Rangers Boss Rescheduled Match Preparations Premiership Scottish Cup

