Rangers boss Philippe Clement vows to reduce injury problems next season

Philippe Clement insists Rangers ' injury problems are NOT simply down to bad luck. The Belgian has had to do without the likes of Tom Lawrence, Abdallah Sima, Ryan Jack, Oscar Cortes, Danilo and Kieran Dowell for long periods this season. Borna Barisic, Ridvan Yilmaz, Ross McCausland and Todd Cantwell have all had shorter spells on the sidelines in recent weeks, with the Turkish left back a major doubt for Sunday's crucial Premiership title clash with Celtic.
The accumulative time his stars have been unavailable to him has proven too much for Clement, who has vowed to significantly reduce the number of players who are in the treatment room next season, and work is already underway to try and ensure his squad has a clean bill of health more often than not. And Clement is certain that next season will see a huge improvement when it comes to fitness and availability. "No," he told Sky Sports' Kris Boyd when asked if it was all down to luck. "That would be too easy
