Rangers boss Philippe Clement urges players to emulate Chelsea's performance against Manchester United

Conor Gallagher celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, main picture, and Rangers manager Philippe Clement , insetPHILIPPE Clement has told his Rangers players they will need to emulate Chelsea ’s performance in their extraordinary triumph over Manchester United on Thursday night if they want to beat Celtic at Ibrox tomorrow and leapfrog their city rivals into top spot in the cinch Premiership.

The Belgian watched his former players Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, who he worked with when he was in charge at Monaco in France, help the London club to win a dramatic Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in midweek. Mauricio Pochettino’s team were trailing Erik ten Hag’s side 3-2 deep in injury-time – but Cole Palmer scored in the 100th and 101st minutes to complete his hat-trick and ensure the hosts picked up all three point

