Rangers boss claims moral victory against Celtic

The Ibrox boss believes that his team's performance in the second half of the match proved their capabilities. Despite being two goals down at halftime, Rangers managed to come back and secure a 3-3 draw in an exhilarating second half . Clement is confident that Rangers won the battle against Celtic , even though the final scoreline was level.

In an interview with Sky Sports after the match, Clement stated that there were certain things he said at halftime that he would rather not disclose, as it was a private conversation between him and the team. He also expressed his belief that Rangers were the moral winners of the game, showcasing passion and embodying the values of the club in the second half. When asked about the progress his team has made since he took charge, the manager commented that there has been significant development and that they displayed something special in this match. He emphasized the importance of perseverance and stated that even against a strong team like Celtic, things can be turned around if the team continues to push forward, as they did in the second half

Rangers Boss Celtic Second Half Performance Development Leadership

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rangers 'moral winners' against Celtic says ClementPhilippe Clement has claimed Rangers were 'clearly moral winners' against Celtic.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Rangers next manager: Wyness can’t believe Steven Naismith could replace Philippe ClementThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Celtic always have Rangers edge as Clement told he doesn't know what game meansBrendan Rodgers takes his side to Ibrox for a blockbuster battle at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Rangers vs Celtic: Philippe Clement and Brendan Rodgers look ahead to Sunday's Old FirmRangers boss Philippe Clement and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speak to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's Old Firm clash.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Philippe Clement provides Rangers striker update ahead of Celtic gameRangers manager Philippe Clement has admitted Kemar Roofe’s physical condition is getting “better and better” ahead of the Celtic game on…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

John Kennedy nabs Rangers playbook as Celtic lieutenant echoes Philippe ClementThe Hoops' assistant was in high spirits after seeing off Livingston 3-0 to move top of the table.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »