Rangers boss claims moral victory against Celtic

The Ibrox boss believes that his team's performance in the second half of the match proved their capabilities. Despite being two goals down at halftime, Rangers managed to come back and secure a 3-3 draw in an exhilarating second half . Clement is confident that Rangers won the battle against Celtic , even though the final scoreline was level.
In an interview with Sky Sports after the match, Clement stated that there were certain things he said at halftime that he would rather not disclose, as it was a private conversation between him and the team. He also expressed his belief that Rangers were the moral winners of the game, showcasing passion and embodying the values of the club in the second half. When asked about the progress his team has made since he took charge, the manager commented that there has been significant development and that they displayed something special in this match. He emphasized the importance of perseverance and stated that even against a strong team like Celtic, things can be turned around if the team continues to push forward, as they did in the second half
