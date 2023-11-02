Rangers bats come alive to take Game 5 over D-Backs, capture first World Series in franchise history

The defeated the 5-0 to win their first World Series in franchise history Wednesday night. Here’s what you need to know: Arizona starter took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the game was deadlocked at 0-0, but Texas star shortstop broke that up with a leadoff single. After advanced Seager to third with a double, knocked Seager home for the go-ahead run.

Texas added four more runs in the top of the ninth, capped off by a two-run homer. Rangers starter also opened the game with six scoreless innings, but in less efficient fashion. He allowed four hits and five walks, letting nine runners to reach scoring position, but the Diamondbacks failed to convert those into any runs. Texas relievers and combined to pitch a scoreless final three frames to clinch the victory. This story will be updated.

