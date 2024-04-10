Rangers' Away Clash at Dundee to Go Ahead with Further Pitch Inspection

Rangers away clash at Dundee is expected to go ahead as planned following a morning pitch inspection - however fans have been warned that there will be a further check this afternoon because of weather warnings placed throughout Tayside . An initial inspection of the much disputed Dens Park pitch was carried out at 11am, with the decision made by experienced referee Don Robertson that the surface is currently playable.

But the weather could yet take another turn before tonight's 8pm kick-off, which has led to Scottish FA chiefs making the decision to have another look at 3.30pm. A Dundee FC statement read:"Following this morning's scheduled pitch inspection the match referee has decided that the pitch is currently playable. However, with rain forecast for later today both clubs and the league have agreed for a further pitch inspection to take place at 3.30pm today."They said:"Given the forecasted weather conditions in Dundee this afternoon, a further inspection is to be held at 3:30pm. Rangers has continued to insist that a final decision is made as early as possible for our traveling supporters, and fully understands the inconvenience this continues to cause."

