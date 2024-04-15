Rangers and Celtic to Compete in SuperCupNI Junior Section

Rangers and Celtic will be heading to Northern Ireland this summer to compete in the SuperCupNI. It has been confirmed that the Old Firm will participate in the Junior section of the tournament for the very first time.
The Parkhead outfit have been regular participants in the Minor and Premier sections of the tournament in the past but will make their debut in the Junior section in 2024. Tournament chairperson Victor Leonard said securing the participation of two of Europe's most prestigious clubs is a real feather in the cap for the tournament.
Rangers Celtic Supercupni Junior Section Tournament Northern Ireland Youth Football Competition
