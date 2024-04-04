Rangers and Celtic Clash in Scottish Premiership Title Race

Rangers and Celtic clash on Sunday with the Scottish Premiership title race set to go to the wire, but who should start at Ibrox ? Brendan Rodgers ' side won on their previous trip to Ibrox as Kyogo Furuhashi scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory last September. The Hoops then took the honours again at Celtic Park in December as they ended Philippe Clement 's unbeaten record as Rangers boss to move eight points clear of their rivals, who had two games in hand.

Boyd & Sutton's Old Firm preview: 'Anything can happen!'Rangers vs Celtic countdown: Who are title favourites?Stream the Scottish Premiership & more with NOW There have been many twists since that day as Rangers closed the gap before moving above their rivals, who are back to one point clear having played a game mor

Rangers Celtic Scottish Premiership Title Race Ibrox Brendan Rodgers Kyogo Furuhashi Philippe Clement

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scottish Premiership title race: Celtic or Rangers in the driving seat?Sky Sports takes a look at which factors might be decisive in deciding the destination of the Scottish Premiership title as Celtic and Rangers battle it out for top spot.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Scottish Premiership title race: Celtic or Rangers in the driving seat?Sky Sports takes a look at which factors might be decisive in deciding the destination of the Scottish Premiership title as Celtic and Rangers battle it out for top spot.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Rangers and Celtic set for crucial clash in Scottish Premiership title raceRangers and Celtic are preparing to face each other in a crucial match that will determine the outcome of the Scottish Premiership title race. The two teams have had a series of intense battles in the past, with both sides claiming victories. The match is expected to be highly competitive and could have a significant impact on the final standings.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Rangers vs Celtic: Who should start the Scottish Premiership Old Firm clash?Rangers and Celtic clash on Sunday with the Scottish Premiership title race set to go to the wire, but who should start at Ibrox?

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Scottish Premiership: Celtic pushing for early opener at LivingstonFollow live text and radio coverage as Celtic visit Scottish Premiership bottom side Livingston.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Scottish Premiership: Build-up to five matches as Celtic eye top spotFollow live text and radio coverage of Saturday's SPFL action, with Celtic targeting top spot in the Premiership.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »