Rangers and Celtic at Stalemate in Scottish Cup Final

Rangers and Celtic are two of the biggest clubs in the world with trophy cabinets laden with silverware, however, there is one final neither team were able to win. A reported 70,000 fans flocked to Hampden to find out who would lift the 1909 Scottish Cup on April 10. It was a bruising battle between the two sides, however, it was impossible to seperate the two sides.

It looked like Rangers had one hand on the trophy but a late own goal meant that the Glasgow clubs had to return to the national stadium the following week for a replay. This time 60,000 people muscled their way in to watch the bout with the hopes of seeing the players become heroes. When the referee blew the final whistle Rangers and Celtic were at a stalemate. The 1-1 result was the first time a replay had been drawn

Rangers Celtic Scottish Cup Final Replay Stalemate

