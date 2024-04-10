Rangers Accuse Dundee of Negligence and Unprofessionalism After Match Postponement

RANGERS today accused Dundee of “negligence and unprofessionalism” after their cinch Premiership match at Dens Park as postponed for a second time and called on the SPFL to take action against their top flight rivals. The Ibrox club had been due to play their game in hand on Tayside tonight – but a 3.30pm pitch inspection once again deemed the surface unplayable and it was called off.

The decision has angered the Govan giants – who would have moved two points clear of Celtic at the top of the table if they had won their game in hand - and they have contacted the governing body to outline their displeasure and demand that Dundee are disciplined accordingly.A Rangers statement read: “Rangers has written to the SPFL outlining its position following today’s further postponement of the Dundee Scottish Premiership fixture.Club, where they have repeatedly breached SPFL rules, continues to have a damaging effect on the top professional league in the country.viewing figures were recorded for a match in the same competition, and this evening’s game due to be televised again by Sky Sports, this episode is deeply embarrassing and has also been eminently avoidable. “Rangers expects the SPFL to take proportionate and decisive action in accordance with its rules, and the club will continue to make representations to them in the strongest possible manner. “The club has been repeatedly putting forward solutions to the SPFL, which have not been taken u

Rangers Dundee Negligence Unprofessionalism Match Postponement SPFL Disciplinary Action

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rangers slam Dundee for 'negligence and unprofessionalism' after latest call offRangers have been left furious as they tore into Dundee and demanded action from the SPFL.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Concerns for Rangers' Trip to Dens Park as Dundee Responds to Match Venue SpeculationsConcerns have arisen regarding Rangers' upcoming match against Dundee at Dens Park, as Dundee faces the possibility of finding an alternative stadium for their match against Motherwell. The match between Rangers and Dundee was rescheduled after being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. However, reports suggest that Dundee may need to scramble for a new venue if the pitch at Dens Park is deemed unplayable. Heavy rainfall in Dundee has raised concerns among supporters about the match being called off or moved to a different location.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Dundee 1-0 Aberdeen: Controversial penalty gives Dundee victoryDundee secured a deserved 1-0 victory over Aberdeen thanks to a controversial penalty awarded for handball. Luke McCowan converted the penalty to give Dundee the win.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Dundee vs Rangers pitch inspection announced after torrential Tayside rainPhilippe Clement and his troops are due to be in action in the City of Discovery at lunchtime

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Dundee vs Rangers postponed: Scottish Premiership clash called off due to heavy rain around Dens ParkRangers have hit out at the manner of the late decision to call off their game at Dundee on Sunday, saying they were left 'angered' by a lack of communication.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

– Dundee vs Rangers postponed 90 minutes before kick-off leaving fans furious...Gary Neville reveals the stadium which had the best atmosphere during his playing days at Manchester United

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »