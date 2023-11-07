Range Rover lands sideways after crash in Tyldesley

Dramatic pictures have shown the moment a Range Rover appeared to land sideways after hitting other cars in a crash in Tyldesley on Monday night. Fire crews blocked off Hen Fold Road, beside the junction with Bodmin Road, after the collision involving three vehicles. Pictures from the scene show personnel from the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service using specialist equipment to stabilise the 4x4, which appeared to have landed sideways on another vehicle.

Police and paramedics were also called out to the scene on Monday evening, where those involved were assessed. It is understood there were no serious injuries sustained. It is unclear if any arrests were made in connection with the crash. Greater Manchester Police did not provide further details on the incident

