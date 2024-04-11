Randox Grand National 2024: Full list of 34 runners revealed

The Randox Grand National is set to kick off this weekend, with millions of punters worldwide expected to back their favourite horse. The race, which takes place at Aintree in Merseyside between April 11 and April 13, is the highlight of the meeting. The main event is scheduled for around 4pm on Saturday, with thousands of racing fans anticipated to attend.

This year, 34 runners have been chosen to compete in the four miles and two-and-a-half furlongs steeplechase, a reduction from the previous 40 participants to minimise the risk of incidents during the race. Last year's champion, Corach Rambler, is set to return and could potentially secure a second consecutive win. According to the race organisers, 94 horses were initially entered into the 2024 race, but this number has been gradually whittled down following the Cheltenham Festival. Finally, the 34 runners who will take part in Saturday's event have finally been revealed. Full list of 34 runner

