Ramona Singer Steps Out Amid Alleged Racist Slur ControversyRamona Singer, who was removed from BravoCon lineup after allegedly using a racist slur towards a Black crew member on set, was seen stepping out in New York City. This comes after she was accused of using 'racial hostility' and the N-word during a conversation with the crew member. The BravoCon event is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas later this week. Singer was also accused of making derogatory comments about Black fathers, which the crew member denied. She was originally set to promote the fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip at BravoCon, but her name was removed from the lineup following the report. Read more ⮕

Cantona the singer: Commanding, idiosyncratic and unmistakably EricFootballer, actor, philosopher and now a musician. The Athletic went along to see how the former Manchester United man's new career is going Read more ⮕

17-Year-Old Singer from Hawaii Advances to The Knockouts Stage on The VoiceKaylee, a 17-year-old singer from ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii, impressed her coach and the audience with her duet performance on The Voice. She was named the winner and advanced to The Knockouts stage, while her coach, John, expressed his excitement and gave her a standing ovation. Reba McEntire also stole Elizabeth, the other contestant in the duet. Read more ⮕

Graham Henry Steps Down as New Zealand CoachWorld Cup-winning coach Graham Henry announced his resignation as the coach of New Zealand on this day in 2011, eight days after the All Blacks won the Rugby World Cup. Henry had a record of 88 wins in 103 Tests during his tenure. Read more ⮕

Walking 8,000 steps a day may lower the risk of premature death, study suggestsA study suggests that walking just 8,000 steps per day may lower the risk of an early death, with 7,000 cutting cardiovascular disease risk by more than half. Researchers found that hitting 8,700 steps reduces the risk by up to 60 per cent. The findings provide 'simple and concrete targets for the number of daily steps'. Read more ⮕