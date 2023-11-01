Ramona Singer Steps Out Amid Alleged Racist Slur Controversy

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Ramona Singer, who was removed from BravoCon lineup after allegedly using a racist slur towards a Black crew member on set, was seen stepping out in New York City. This comes after she was accused of using 'racial hostility' and the N-word during a conversation with the crew member. The BravoCon event is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas later this week. Singer was also accused of making derogatory comments about Black fathers, which the crew member denied. She was originally set to promote the fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip at BravoCon, but her name was removed from the lineup following the report

Ramona Singer Steps Out Amid Alleged Racist Slur ControversyRamona Singer, who was removed from BravoCon lineup after allegedly using a racist slur towards a Black crew member on set, was seen stepping out in New York City. This comes just one day after she was removed from the BravoCon lineup due to the report. The anticipated BravoCon event is scheduled to be held later this week in Las Vegas. Ramona was also accused of making derogatory comments about Black fathers, which the crew member denied. Read more ⮕

27 Black-founded Fashion Brands to Celebrate this Black History MonthAs the fashion industry commits to combating systemic racism, there is a growing list of Black-founded fashion brands that continue to impress with their innovative designs. This article showcases 27 of these brands to celebrate Black History Month. Read more ⮕

Reality Star Removed from BravoCon After Using Racial SlurA reality star, aged 66, was quietly removed from BravoCon after being accused of using a racial slur towards a Black crew member. Additionally, she was accused of making derogatory comments about the presence of fathers in the Black community. Read more ⮕

Reality Star Removed from BravoCon After Using Racial SlurA reality star, aged 66, was quietly removed from BravoCon after being accused of using a racial slur towards a Black crew member. Additionally, she was accused of making derogatory comments about the presence of fathers in the Black community. Read more ⮕

Rising star Scottish singer on 'surreal' year ahead of new gigIT IS A bit of a coup for a venue to land sought-after singer and multi-instrumentalist Callum Easter, who is currently riding high after a… Read more ⮕

Cantona the singer: Commanding, idiosyncratic and unmistakably EricFootballer, actor, philosopher and now a musician. The Athletic went along to see how the former Manchester United man's new career is going Read more ⮕