Ramona Singer Steps Out Amid Alleged Racist Slur Controversy

Ramona Singer, who was removed from BravoCon lineup after allegedly using a racist slur towards a Black crew member on set, was seen stepping out in New York City. This comes just one day after she was removed from the BravoCon lineup due to the report. The anticipated BravoCon event is scheduled to be held later this week in Las Vegas. Ramona was also accused of making derogatory comments about Black fathers, which the crew member denied.

27 Black-founded Fashion Brands to Celebrate this Black History MonthAs the fashion industry commits to combating systemic racism, there is a growing list of Black-founded fashion brands that continue to impress with their innovative designs. This article showcases 27 of these brands to celebrate Black History Month. Read more ⮕

Reality Star Removed from BravoCon After Using Racial SlurA reality star, aged 66, was quietly removed from BravoCon after being accused of using a racial slur towards a Black crew member. Additionally, she was accused of making derogatory comments about the presence of fathers in the Black community. Read more ⮕

Rising star Scottish singer on 'surreal' year ahead of new gigIT IS A bit of a coup for a venue to land sought-after singer and multi-instrumentalist Callum Easter, who is currently riding high after a… Read more ⮕

Cantona the singer: Commanding, idiosyncratic and unmistakably EricFootballer, actor, philosopher and now a musician. The Athletic went along to see how the former Manchester United man's new career is going Read more ⮕

17-Year-Old Singer from Hawaii Advances to The Knockouts Stage on The VoiceKaylee, a 17-year-old singer from ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii, impressed her coach and the audience with her duet performance on The Voice. She was named the winner and advanced to The Knockouts stage, while her coach, John, expressed his excitement and gave her a standing ovation. Reba McEntire also stole Elizabeth, the other contestant in the duet. Read more ⮕