Ralf Little to Focus on Podcast Career After Leaving Death in Paradise

The actor Ralf Little, who played DI Neville Parker on the show Death in Paradise, is focusing on his podcast career after leaving the series. He will be going on a tour with his podcast partner Jonny Sims, with shows in various locations across the UK.

