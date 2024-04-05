Ralf Little opens up about leaving hit BBC show

Ralf Little has opened up about leaving the hit BBC show after taking over from Ardal O’Hanlon in season 9 back in 2020. Chatting to BBC Breakfast about his decision to leave the fictional island of St Marie , Ralf revealed that it was always the plan for him to leave following his fifth season, explaining: “You know, this last series was always going to be my last series. I spoke to the BBC and Red Planet, the production company, and we all agreed.

“If it was just a heart decision I would have wanted to do it for 20 more years. But just for the show and for my character Neville it just sort of felt like his story was finished and his journey deserved to be completed. He deserved a happy ending and it just felt right.”Speaking on social media about leaving the show, he said: “The secret's out! My time on Saint Marie has come to an en

