Rain lingers into Monday — but how long will it last?

It’s worth noting that the forecasted high of 50 would be our coldest Halloween temperature in three years. The pre-Halloween snowstorm in 2020 chilled that Halloween high to 42 degreesWarmth from the weekend was snuffed out long ago, but the rain is another story. Showers continue to chase us Monday morning as a small storm system forms to our south. This will create some periods of heavy rain for a time through noon, with showers tapering to sprinkles/pauses throughout the afternoon.

We'll be watching a small storm offshore on Wednesday that will give us a glancing shot at some showers. The air is chilly enough that some form of frozen precipitation (perhaps graupel) will fall in spots, especially in the Worcester Hills. While no reason for alarm, it shows just how cold the air is upstairs.We'll have a solid chance at a widespread freeze on Thursday morning in the suburbs, with a chance even the immediate suburbs of Boston get a chance at a frost.

The Met Office has issued a two-day weather warning for heavy rain in Northern Ireland, with the potential for flooding in some areas. The warning will be in effect from Friday October 27 to Saturday October 28. Showers and heavy rain are expected, with the possibility of 10-40 mm of rain in certain areas. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain.

The Met Office has extended the yellow weather warning for rain in Scotland, including the Northeast Highlands and western parts of the Central Belt. The warning will end earlier than expected, at 3am on Monday morning. Heavy rain is expected in Central, Eastern Scotland, and Northeast England, with some areas seeing 20-40 mm of rain and others potentially experiencing 100-120 mm on the mountains. The rain will gradually ease from Sunday afternoon and night. Strong winds with gusts of 50-60 mph are also likely along exposed coasts of northeastern and eastern Scotland.

A cold front moves over the region, breaking high temperature records in southern New England. Temperatures will cool off on Sunday and wet weather is expected on Monday. Midweek temperatures will struggle to reach the 40s in southern New England.

Heavy rain from Storm Ciaran is expected to cause flooding across the island of Ireland this week. The UK Met Office has issued yellow rain warnings for several counties, while Met Eireann has warned of heavy showers and potential flooding in Ireland. The heaviest rain and strongest winds are expected in Munster and Leinster.

After record highs, New England experiences an unseasonably cool afternoon with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s. Showers persist throughout the day, with modest rainfall amounts. Overcast skies and showers continue tomorrow, with temperatures remaining in the 50s. Showers will be most numerous in the morning, with a drying trend later in the day. Tuesday will be cooler but drier in the afternoon.