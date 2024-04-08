Railway Station to Close for Five Months for Electrification Project

A railway station will close for five months as part of a major project to electrify the line, Network Rail has announced. Ince station in Wigan will shut to passengers and the public on June 2 until November. And from April 22, Network Rail has also confirmed Ince Green Lane road bridge will be closed in preparation for the bridge's reconstruction.

More than £100m is being invested to install overhead line equipment carrying 25,000 volts of electricity over the railway and improve signalling between Wigan North Western railway station in Wigan and Lostock Junction in Bolton. The project will ensure the track is ready for Northern's longer, electric trains when they are introduced along the route. A Network Rail spokesperson said: "At Ince station, the pedestrian footbridge into the station will be replaced and the platforms extended so they are long enough for Northern's trains to open all their doors. Ince Green Lane road bridge will also be replaced, creating enough room for the overhead wires to safely sit beneath. "The work requires Ince station to be temporarily closed from 2 June until November 2024. From 22 April 2024, Ince Green Lane road bridge will be closed as Network Rail prepares for the bridge’s reconstruction

Railway Station Closure Electrification Project Ince Station Wigan Overhead Line Equipment Signalling Ince Green Lane Road Bridge Reconstruction

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Greater Manchester railway station to close for five months for major worksA road bridge will also close before it is replaced

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Great British Railway Journeys: Michael Portillo visits Wensleydale Railway in Yorkshire for 15th seriesMichael Portillo visited the Wensleydale Railway for the 15th series of Great British Railway Journeys.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Middleton Railway: Leeds railway known as the oldest working railway station in the world to reopen for Easter after winter breakMiddleton Railway is thought to be the oldest railway in the world and will be reopening for Easter after a two-month winter break.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Around 2,500 homes could be built next to York Railway Station under major regeneration schemeA major regeneration scheme could lead to 2,500 homes being built in the heart of York.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Monopoly Yorkshire Dales: Malham Cove, Fountains Abbey, Masham Market and Settle Railway Station all featureA Monopoly board based on the Yorkshire Dales has launched and the classic Scottie dog piece has been swapped out for a piece of Wensleydale.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Plans for new public square and office space around Stockport railway stationWork to transform the area around Stockport railway station is set to continue with plans for a new public square and 60,000 sq ft of office space. This includes a fully accessible and landscaped approach to the station building, and space for shops, cafes, bars or restaurants in the area. The £145 million project is part of a plan to encourage more people to live and work in Stockport in the coming years, as well as driving more investment and regeneration to the town.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »