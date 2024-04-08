Railway Station to Close for Five Months for Electrification Project

A railway station will close for five months as part of a major project to electrify the line, Network Rail has announced. Ince station in Wigan will shut to passengers and the public on June 2 until November. And from April 22, Network Rail has also confirmed Ince Green Lane road bridge will be closed in preparation for the bridge's reconstruction.
More than £100m is being invested to install overhead line equipment carrying 25,000 volts of electricity over the railway and improve signalling between Wigan North Western railway station in Wigan and Lostock Junction in Bolton. The project will ensure the track is ready for Northern's longer, electric trains when they are introduced along the route. A Network Rail spokesperson said: "At Ince station, the pedestrian footbridge into the station will be replaced and the platforms extended so they are long enough for Northern's trains to open all their doors. Ince Green Lane road bridge will also be replaced, creating enough room for the overhead wires to safely sit beneath. "The work requires Ince station to be temporarily closed from 2 June until November 2024. From 22 April 2024, Ince Green Lane road bridge will be closed as Network Rail prepares for the bridge’s reconstruction
Railway Station Closure Electrification Project Ince Station Wigan Overhead Line Equipment Signalling Ince Green Lane Road Bridge Reconstruction
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »