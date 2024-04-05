Railway Drivers Begin New Wave of Strikes

Drivers at 16 rail companies have started a fresh wave of strikes, causing disruption to the rail network. The strikes are part of a long-running dispute over pay and will take place across April and May. Overtime bans also mean some services may not be running or may be reduced. Tube strikes planned for April and May have been called off. ASLEF members will also strike at LNER on specific dates in April due to the company's failure to adhere to the agreed bargaining machinery.

People are advised to check before they travel

