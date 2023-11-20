Rail worker wins unfair dismissal case after accidentally ingesting cocaine

A Network Rail safety worker who accidentally ingested cocaine has won his case for unfair dismissal, but the judge has slammed him for not checking the ingredients. Paul Glenholmes ingested the class A drug through a traditional South American drink that he was taking to aid with digestion, an employment tribunal heard.

The train worker told the hearing he knew it was not 'ordinary green tea' but insisted he was unaware of the ingredients, having purchased it from a market stall in a packet with no label. Mr Glenholmes failed a drug test and was fired after being told by a testing laboratory 'drinking cocaine in tea does not make it legal'. The ruling came following a three-day hearing in Octobe





