Rail Passengers to Face More Chaos as Train Drivers Go on Strike

Rail passengers will suffer fresh travel chaos on Saturday when more operators are hit by strikes by train drivers in a long-running pay dispute . Chiltern, TransPennine Express and Northern will not run any trains, while there will be reduced services on Great Western Rail way (GWR), LNER and Heathrow Express. LNER said it plans to run 35 services between London, Edinburgh and West Yorkshire, while no Heathrow Express trains will run before 7.25am or after 7pm.

GWR said services will be reduced, with many parts of its network having no trains all day. Engineering work means there will be no trains between London Paddington and Reading. The strikes follow walkouts at Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Railway, CrossCountry and London NorthWestern on Friday, which crippled services

Rail Passengers Travel Chaos Strike Train Drivers Pay Dispute





Similar News:

