Rail Passengers Face Disruption as Strikes Begin

Rail passengers across the south are expected to face significant disruption as industrial action gets underway. There will be no CrossCountry services on Friday as members of the main train drivers ' union Aslef begin a series of strikes. On Saturday train drivers will walk out on Chiltern Rail ways, Great Western Rail way and Heathrow Express. A strike on Monday will affect Gatwick Express, Southeastern, Southern, South Western Rail way (including the Island Line) and Thameslink.

Train drivers have launched an overtime ban today ahead of a series of fresh strikes across the south which will cause travel chaos for passengers. Members of Aslef are embroiled in a 20-month dispute over jobs with no sign of a breakthrough and no plans for any talks.

