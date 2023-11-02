Raiders hoping for ‘a new day’ under interim coach Antonio Pierce and GM Champ Kelly

HENDERSON, Nev. — There was no way Antonio Pierce could’ve known this moment was coming, but he was ready for it. When the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach sat down alongside interim general manager Champ Kelly in front of an assembly of media gathered at headquarters Wednesday, he wasted no time in setting the tone. Advertisement “It’s a new day,” Pierce said. “It’s a new chapter. It’s a new era. It’s a new mindset. “What is that mindset?” Pierce continued.

Garoppolo was handpicked by Ziegler and McDaniels, and his benching is another part of steering the team away from the vision they instilled. Garoppolo had struggled mightily in six starts this season. O’Connell is unproven, but turning to him brings the possibility of long-term promise. The Raiders believe he improves their odds of winning in the short term. “We just feel like he gives us the best chance,” Pierce said. The Raiders also will have a new play caller on offense.

