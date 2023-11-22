Raheem Sterling left out of England squad again

ENGLAND MANAGER Gareth Southgate says that he has no issues with Raheem Sterling. If that’s the case why did the Chelsea player once more miss out on the latest England squad for the final two Euro qualifiers? Sterling, 28, has now been omitted from the last five England squads despite playing such a crucial role in England’s recent tournament successes.

Whilst Southgate insisted that the “door is 100% open” for a future call up at the press conference at Wembley, it certainly looks like an uphill battle for the winger. The absence of Sterling, who has 82 caps to his name, comes as somewhat of a surprise after a very promising start to the season with Chelse





TheVoiceNews » / 🏆 119. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gareth Southgate leaves out Raheem Sterling from England squadGareth Southgate has again left Raheem Sterling out of his England squad despite the Chelsea winger's club form, with Jordan Henderson and James Maddison both included.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Gareth Southgate asked if Raheem Sterling has 'upset' him after Chelsea star's England snubGareth Southgate was asked if Raheem Sterling had upset the England boss after the Chelsea star was snubbed from the latest Three Lions squad.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Gareth Southgate says Raheem Sterling’s England absence down to football reasonsSterling and Arsenal defender Ben White have not been selected in an England squad since last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Gareth Southgate says Raheem Sterling’s England absence down to football reasonsSterling and Arsenal defender Ben White have not been selected in an England squad since last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

England squad: No Raheem Sterling or Reece James, James Maddison and Jordan Henderson both inGareth Southgate has again left Raheem Sterling out of his England squad despite the Chelsea winger's club form, with Jordan Henderson and James Maddison both included.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Raheem Sterling still out, Anthony Gordon continues to wait and Jordan Henderson keeps place as England...England boss Gareth Southgate has named his upcoming squad to face Malta and North Macedonia next week. Jordan Henderson keeps his spot in the squad despite being booed at Wembley during the last i…

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »