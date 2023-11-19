Rahal signs multi-year deal with family-owned team

Earlier in the month, the 34-year-old Ohio native finally put pen to paper after agreeing to a multi-year deal to remain with the team that shares his family’s namesake co-owned by his father. There was no guarantee after enduring a rollercoaster of emotions during a 2023 campaign.

Rahal started the year with two top 10s through the opening five races but failed to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 – albeit managing to compete in the race after subbing for the injured Stefan Wilson at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. At the midpoint of the year, Rahal made clear he was in no rush to decide his future as he looked both inward and at the innerworkings of progress for RLL. However, the pace in Rahal’s #15 Honda began to improve as he closed out the year with three front row starts, including two poles, over the final four races and led 36 laps en route to a runner-up result at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course during the Brickyard weekend. “You know, this was a big decision for me and where I was at with everything,” Rahal told Motorsport.co





