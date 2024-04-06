Radio presenter apologises for negative representation of disability in promotional video

Radio presenter Greg James has apologised following a backlash over negative representation s of disability in a promotional video for a new version of Roald Dahl book The Twits . In the now-removed video, James and Chris Smith reportedly discuss how to make the characters more revolting before James tells the illustrator to give a character a glass eye to make her “more disgusting”.

After it was posted online, a spokesperson for the Royal National Institute Of Blind People (RNIB) responded to say “there is nothing at all revolting about prosthetic eyes.” Elsewhere, the chief executive of national disability charity Sense, Richard Kramer, said it was wrong for a video to be promoting a “negative representation of disability”. In a post to his social media, James apologised and said: “Hello! Regarding our new Twits story announcement video from this morning:“It was absolutely not our intention. And we apologise unreservedly. It’s now gon

Radio Presenter Greg James Apology Negative Representation Disability Promotional Video Roald Dahl The Twits

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DJ Greg James among stars to write new stories based on Roald Dahl charactersThe book by James will explore what happens when a new family called the Lovelies move next door to the Twits.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

DJ Greg James among stars to write new stories based on Roald Dahl charactersThe book by James will explore what happens when a new family called the Lovelies move next door to the Twits.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Greg James ‘so sorry’ for video about new Roald Dahl book after backlashThe BBC Radio 1 presenter said he and his collaborator Chris Smith ‘apologise unreservedly’ to have caused offence with the launch video.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Greg James ‘so sorry’ for video about new Roald Dahl book after backlashThe BBC Radio 1 presenter said he and his collaborator Chris Smith ‘apologise unreservedly’ to have caused offence with the launch video.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Greg James ‘so sorry’ for video about new Roald Dahl book after backlash“It was absolutely not our intention. And we apologise unreservedly. It’s now gone.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Radio 1's Greg James apologises 'unreservedly' after backlash over glass eye commentA social media video featuring the DJ promoting his new book, with co-author Chris Smith, has been deleted after facing criticism from disability charities.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »