Radford Family Reunites in Florida Vacation

The Radford family have jetted off to Florida again and mum Sue has given fans an update on the fall out with her daughter, Millie . Sue Radford , who is the mother of 22 children, was reported to be at loggerheads with her daughter Millie , after the 22-year-old expressed her displeasure about her children not being included in their last Florida holiday.

After a tiff on social media, it seems harmony has been restored in the UK's largest family, with Millies presence in their vacay to the Sunshine State. Thrilled Sue has chronicled their grand Disney World adventure on Instagram Stories, containing glimpses of Millie's little ones. Adjacent to a picture of her grandson Chester half-asleep in his pram, she scribbled: "Disney got me like..." Later, little Chester was spotted enjoying splash-time in the pool in a pic shared by Millie's beau, Harley Passmore. Sue also posed alongside Millie's infant daughter Elodie, both stylishly sporting sunglasses. The reality TV star titled the snapshot: "Love this picture!" Meanwhile, another pic features Sophie, another of Sue's daughters, holding Millie's eldest, Ophelia, on her shoulders in her Instagram Stories, captioned, "Magic Kingdom!", reports the Mirror. Millie's choice to holiday with her family in Florida marks a significant turnaround from a year ago - when it looked like she'd had a serious falling out with her folks. The drama started in April last yea

