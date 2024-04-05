Racist Abuse Towards Cast Member of Romeo and Juliet Production Condemned

Racist comments aimed at a cast member of a new production of Romeo and Juliet starring Tom Holland have been condemned as 'deplorable' by The Jamie Lloyd Company. The abuse towards the cast member must stop and the company is committed to supporting and protecting everyone. The full cast of the show was announced last month, with Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet and Tom Holland as Romeo. Other castings include Tomiwa Edun, Freema Agyeman, and Joshua Alexander-Williams.

The Jamie Lloyd Company urges an end to the racial abuse

