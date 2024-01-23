Racing 92 Sign England Fly-Half Owen Farrell

Racing 92 have announced the signing of England and Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell at the end of the season. The 32-year-old Saracens captain has spent his whole career at the StoneX Stadium having made his debut aged 17. Capped 112 times by his country, Farrell's move to France all-but prevents him playing for England again unless the eligibility rules are relaxed.

He will link up at Racing 92 with former England head coach Stuart Lancaster, who gave him his international debut against Scotland in the 2012 Six Nations. Farrell has made more than 200 appearances for Saracens in all competitions, winning six Premiership titles and three European Rugby Champions Cups. He made his first-team debut for the north London club in 2008 and became English professional rugby's then youngest ever player





