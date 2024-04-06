Rachel Stevens Announces Upcoming Autobiography

Rachel Stevens made a huge announcement on Friday, explaining why she had been absent from Instagram . Returning to the platform, the S Club star, 45, revealed that she had been busy working behind the scenes on her upcoming autobiography and excitedly shared a glimpse of the cover with her followers. A matter of weeks after her former bandmate Hannah Spearritt released her own book entitled Facing the Music, Rachel announced that she would be bringing out her own memoir.

Posting the cover of the book, entitled Rachel Stevens Finding My Voice, A Story of Strength Self-Belief and S Club, the mum of two also shared a sweet throwback snap with a message to her fans. Alongside the cute pic she wrote: “'Hi all I know I've been really quiet on here for a while...It's been full on to say the least! “Thought I'd share this little throwback as over the past year I have been working hard on a very exciting and personal project

